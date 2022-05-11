The leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Irepodun/Ifelodun local government area of Ekiti State have urged other aspirants to drop their ambition to stand against Opeyemi Bamidele, the Senator representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District.

They urged those from the district nursing the ambition to shelve it and queue behind Mr Bamidele, who is currently the Senate Committee Chairman on Judiciary.

They claimed he had performed well in the last three years.

The Chief of Staff to the Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Omoleye, recently resigned his position to contest the Ekiti Central Senatorial seat. He is, however, yet to procure the nomination form.

As of Wednesday, no other aspirant had purchased the nomination form, besides Mr Bamidele.

But some groups had been agitating against allowing Mr Bamidele to return to the Senate, arguing that other zones within the district should be allowed to occupy the Senate seat.

Mr Bamidele is from Irelodun/Ifelodun, one of the area councils in Ekiti Central.

Ekiti Central also has Ado Ekiti, Ijero, Efon and Ekiti West Local Government areas.

A group within the party, Ado Ekiti Frontiers (AEF), had warned the party against fielding Mr Bamidele at the next senatorial election.

Instead, it urged the party to field a candidate from Ado Ekiti if it intends to be victorious in the election.

But the party leaders in the local government on Wednesday decided to give full support to Mr Bamidele as their preferred candidate

Moving the motion for the endorsement, former Ekiti Assembly Deputy Speaker, Taiwo Olatunbosun, predicated the endorsement on Mr Bamidele’s “superlative performance” as a senator.

He said there was need for the Council and other leaders in the District to give Mr Bamidele total support to continue his good representation at the Senate.

“Ekiti Central senatorial district has two federal constituencies, with the APC governorship candidate, Biodun Oyebanji holding the governorship ticket from constituency II,” he submitted.

“We are of that belief that the senatorial ticket must be ceded to Constituency 1, with two local governments namely: Ado/Irepodun Ifelodun where Senator Bamidele is favoured to return to office.

“Senator Bamidele contested governorship seat against Oyebanji and resolved to work for the party’s success without legal action as said earlier after losing the primary election.

“However, that’s why we are giving him the needed support to represent us in the Red Chamber.

“The senator has expressed his willingness to ensure victory for the party and its candidate, Biodun Oyebanji come June 18, 2022 to ensure Governor Kayode Fayemi‘s led administration succeed in transiting to same party come October 16, 2022.”

Meanwhile, the party Chairman in the Council, Opeyemi Ogundele, emphasised the claim that the Irepodun/Ifelodun local government has become a natural habitat for the APC

He, however, said the party was confident of more victories in future elections, especially if popular individuals were fielded for elections.