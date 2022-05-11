The Governor of Jigawa State, Muhammad Badaru, on Wednesday, directed all political appointees aspiring for political offices in the forthcoming 2023 general elections to resign on or before Monday, May 16, 2022.
In a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Adamu Fanini, the governor said the decision is in compliance with the provision of section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act 2022, signed by President Muhammadu Buhari.
The section, which the Court of Appeal earlier on Wednesday ruled as unconstitutional, provides that political appointees aspiring to contest elections shall resign their positions before the conduct of political party primaries.
The statement asked the affected officials to tender their resignation letters to the office of the Secretary to the Government of Jigawa State.
The directive from Jigawa governor followed that of President Muhammadu Buhari who on Wednesday directed all ministers seeking elective public offices to resign before May 16.
