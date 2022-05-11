The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has nominated Danjuma La’ah as the new Senate Deputy Minority Whip.

The party nominated Mr La’ah, who represents Kaduna South, to replace Ibrahim Danbaba who recently defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Danbaba had, in April, dumped the PDP citing the crisis in the Sokoto State chapter of the party.

He took over from Emmanuel Bwacha who also joined the APC citing a similar crisis.

In a letter to the Senate President, the PDP National Secretary, Sam Anyawu, said Mr La’ah’s nomination is meant to fill the vacant seat of the Minority Whip created by Mr Danbaba’s defection.

The letter read: “We wish to affirm the nomination of Senator Danjuma La’ah (Kaduna South) by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Senate Caucus, to fill the vacant seat of the Senate Minority Whip.

“Please, kindly accord Senator Danjuma La’ah all necessary cooperation and do also accept the assurance of my esteemed regards,” a part of the letter read.

Raising a Point of Order – 1(b) of the Senate Standing Rules, Rivers senator, George Thompson Sekibo, lamented the defection of PDP senators who occupy the Deputy Whip position.

He also complained about PDP lawmakers defecting to the ruling party and citing crisis in the party – without resigning.

He was, however, ruled out of order by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, who said his observation was not in line with the provisions of Order 1(b) of the Senate Standing Orders.

He thereafter urged the new Deputy Minority Whip to perform his functions to bring stability and productivity to the Senate.