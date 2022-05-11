A renowned Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Akwa Ibom State, Akanimo Udofia, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), less than a month after submitting his 2023 PDP governorship nomination form.

A source close to Mr Udofia disclosed this to PREMIUM TIMES, Wednesday.

The 52-year-old billionaire entrepreneur from Nsit Ibom Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State, is said to have picked the APC governorship nomination form on Tuesday, while his “friends” in the party are processing a waiver to enable him to contest the party primary.

Mr Udofia has been the CEO/managing director of a flourishing oil and gas company, Desicon Engineering Ltd.

In Akwa Ibom, the people know him because of his wealth and successes in business rather than any political achievements, as he had not participated that much in politics in the state before now.

He is said to be connected to the APC chieftain and Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, and may have gotten the minister’s nod to seek the APC governorship ticket.

“The last time a governor stepped into Nsit Ibom was on my birthday May 18, 2009, and that was Godswill Akpabio,” Mr Udofia said last week in Nsit Ibom.

“Fourteen years after, has a governor come here?”

“No!” said the crowd that had gathered to receive Mr Udofia and his campaign team.

“It took Idongesit Nkanga to die for a governor to remember the people of Nsit Ibom,” Mr Udofia said to the jubilant crowd.

Mr Udofia, when he was submitting his PDP expression of interest and nomination forms last month, described the PDP as “the bastion of hope, of democracy, and prosperity”.

“I will ride on its (PDP) wings to deliver on my campaign promises,” he had said.

He may have opted to resign from the PDP so soon because of his slim chances to win the party governorship primary against the likes of Umo Eno, who is backed by Governor Udom Emmanuel, and Albert Bassey, a serving senator, who is a top contender for the party ticket.

“I am here in humility and with a sense of responsibility to serve my people and emancipate them from the shackles of poverty,” Mr Udofia said when he submitted his PDP nomination form, last month.

“My mission is to bring prosperity and development to Akwa Ibom State, and it is not a secret that I have the will and the capacity to do so.

“I have been impacting lives over the years, even as a private citizen,” he said.

Mr Udofia will now have to contend with a former national secretary of the APC, John Akpanudoedehe and President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on Niger Delta, Ita Enang, for the APC governorship ticket in Akwa Ibom.

Meanwhile, the APC in Akwa Ibom is deeply divided because of the power struggle between Messrs Akpabio and Akpanudoedehe.

Mr Akpabio has declared his intention to contest Nigeria’s presidency in 2023.

Mr Udofia and the APC chairman in Akwa Ibom, Stephen Ntukekpo, did not respond to calls seeking comment from them for the report.