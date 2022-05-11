The son of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, on Wednesday, claimed victory in the election to become the next president of the Philippines.

The victory came 36 years after his family was chased out in a revolution amid widespread corruption and human rights abuses.

His spokesman, Victor Rodriquez, said this in a statement made available on Wednesday.

With 98 per cent of votes tallied in an unofficial count, former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. will be the 17th President of the Philippines.’’

“In historic numbers, the people have used their democratic vote to unite our nation.

“This is a victory for all Filipinos and for democracy.

“To those who voted for Bongbong, and those who did not, it is his promise to be a president for all Filipinos,” Mr Rodriquez added.

Marcos Jr. leads with more than 16 million votes over his closest rival, Vice President Leni Robredo, who narrowly beat him in the 2016 election.

Marcos Jr.’s family was chased out of the country by a popular revolt 36 years ago amid widespread corruption and human rights abuses.

The family fled to the U.S. in self-imposed exile but was allowed to return to the Philippines in 1992, three years after Marcos Jr.’s father died in Hawaii.

Members of the family have since been elected to a slew of government positions.

A presidential win for Marcos Jr. would complete the Marcos family’s return to power in the Philippines.

Amid criticism of his father’s legacy, Mr Rodriguez quoted Marcos Jr. as saying, “To the world, he says: Judge me not by my ancestors, but by my actions.

(dpa/NAN)