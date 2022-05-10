The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Tuesday, ordered an accelerated hearing of a suit seeking to stop the scheduled presidential primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

A presidential aspirant on the platform of the party, Cosmos Ndukwe, asked the court to stop it from proceeding with the presidential primary election on the grounds of its alleged refusal to zone the presidential ticket to the south-eastern part of Nigeria.

But the judge, Donatus Okorowo, gave the PDP, its national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, as well as its national secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, four days within which to file their responses to the suit filed against them.

Mr Okorowo gave the order in his ruling on an application for abridgement of time argued by Paul Erokoro, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), on behalf of the plaintiff, Mr Ndukwe.

The judge scheduled May 18 for the adoption of closing arguments in the suit.

In the ruling, Mr Okorowo held that it would be in the interest of justice for the suit of the plaintiff to be fully determined before the May 28 date of the primary election.

Mr Erokoro had in the application pleaded with the court to abridge time for the suit of his client to be expeditiously heard.

Mr Ndukwe is currently a Commissioner for Trade and Investment in Abia State.

Backstory

This newspaper reported that the zoning committee of the PDP had recommended that the presidential ticket of the party in the 2023 elections be thrown open to all zones of the country.

If the recommendation is adopted by the National Executive Committee (NEC), aspirants from any of the six geopolitical zones could run for any elective position, including the presidency.

This is against the calls and expectations that the party should zone the presidential ticket to the South – ahead of the 2023 general election.

The panel, chaired by Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, reportedly cited the exigency of time as its reason for throwing open the ticket to all interested aspirants.

While the committee noted that zoning in the party is affirmed, it said the “ticket is thrown open this time around due to exigency of time.”