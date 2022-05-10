The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, discharged the chairman of Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA), Olanrewaju Suraju, in a case of alleged cyberstalking a former Attorney-General of the Federation, Mohammed Adoke.

This followed a request from the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to withdraw the charge against the HEDA boss.

At the resumed hearing, the prosecuting counsel, Yewande Cole, told the court that she had been directed by the attorney-general to withdraw the case.

“I have the instruction of the attorney-general to withdraw the amended charge of two counts for further review.

“This means that the court will strike out the case and when we are ready to go on, we will come back and refile it,” Mrs Cole said.

She also argued that, according to relevant provisions of the law, the defendant could only be discharged and not acquitted at this point.

Defence counsel, Muiz Banire, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, however, asked the court to acquit his client, saying that was the natural cause of action following such an application for withdrawal.

“It is the law as contained in Section 355 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) that where such an application is made, the court will acquit the defendant,” the senior lawyer said.

Mr Banire also asked the court to order the release of the N7 million bond he posted to secure the bail of his client.

The senior lawyer further asked the court to award N1 million cost to him.

In a short ruling, the trial judge, Binta Nyako, discharged Mr Suraju and discharged the N7 million bail bond.

Mrs Nyako, however, ordered the prosecution to pay N250,000 to the defendant whenever the case was going to be refiled.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the AGF office arraigned Mr Suraju before Justice Nyako on amended two counts of cyberstalking of a former Attorney-General of the Federation, Mohammed Adoke.

In count one of the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/370/2021, Mr Suraju was accused of intentionally circulating an audio telephone interview between Ms Carlamaria Rumur, a reporter with RIA Reporter in Italy and Mr Adoke via his Twitter handle @HEDAagenda.

This, the charge alleged he knew to be false, ‘for the purpose of causing insult’ to Adoke and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 24 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention ETC) Act 2015 and punishable under the same section of the act.

In count two, the defendant was accused of committing the same offence in count one via his Facebook handle @HEDAResourcecentre.

