A heavy rainstorm on Monday claimed five lives in Damaturu, Yobe State capital.
The storm, which started around 5 p.m., was accompanied by a strong wind, which pulled down houses and destroyed several properties.
The Director of Rescue at the State Emergency Management Agency, Baba Jalo told PREMIUM TIMES that 5 people died and 42 sustained various degrees of injuries during the storm.
Mr Jalo explained that those who died were killed in building which collapsed during the storm. the
“Yesterday, we were able to evacuate a lot of injured people. We evacuated a total of 42 people that were injured to the accident and emergency unit of the State Specialist Hospital. There are some minor injuries that other people sustained.
“We lost five people during the rainstorm. Their houses collapsed on them. It happened in three households at Abbari Mai Mala settlement,” Mr Jalo disclosed.
He said the storm damaged properties in different parts of the metropolis, including Maisadari, Nayinawa, and Pompomari.
He said that the agency is embarking on a rapid assessment of the damage Tuesday morning.
Mr Jalo also attributed the strong wind to the impact of climate, stressing that, “instead of the wind to come from northwards, it’s rather coming from eastward. There are clear impact of climate change the we have to cope with,” he said.
It was the first storm in Damaturu since the start of the rainy season.
