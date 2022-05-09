The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, says he will soon commence consultation on joining the 2023 presidential race on the platform of the ruling party APC.

Mr Sylva, a former governor of Bayelsa State, disclosed this when a group, Northern Solidarity Group for Timipre Sylva, presented him with the APC presidential expression of interest and nomination forms.

The group procured the forms and presented them to Mr Sylva at the NNPC Towers in Abuja on Monday.

Speaking during the presentation, Mr Sylva said he is yet to consult people on a possible entry into the already crowded presidential race.

Mr Sylva said he will give the support group his response after consultation with stakeholders, including Edwin Clark, an Ijaw leader.

“To realise that my efforts have been noticed by you Nigerians and that you Nigerians by yourself will go and take the trouble of obtaining the nomination and the expression of interest forms for me is very humbling and I must also say very shocking at the same time.

“But I’m very happy and pleased by this gesture. So what I will do now, I will not give you a straight answer right now. But I’m really thankful for what you have done because I need to consult my constituency and consult leaders of this country and then I’ll come back to you to let you know if I have taken the position also to run for this office,” he said.

It is worth noting that the money for the form is non-refundable and according to the timetable of the ruling party, the deadline for submission of forms is May 11.

While presenting the form to Mr Sylva, the spokesperson of the group, Suleiman Abdullahi, said the minister has many supporters in the north.

“We picked this presidential nomination forms to surprise the Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, to contest for the presidency of this country, which we found him capable to do. We are his fans from the Northern part of Nigeria,” he said.

In the event Mr Sylva joins the race, he will have to battle over 24 aspirants, who have already declared interest to succeed Mr Muhammadu Buhari.

Others in the race include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, and National Leader of the party, Bola Tinubu.

Also, there are several other several ex-governors in the race, including Rochas Okorocha, Adams Oshiomhole, Ibikunle Amosun, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.