Dana Air, Arik and Aero Contractors have rejected the plan by the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), to suspend operations from Monday over high cost of aviation fuel and other operational expenses.

In a statement Sunday, Dana Air said while it agreed with AON on the challenges facing airlines in Nigeria, “we have taken a decision not to join the suspension of flights on May 9, 2022.”

“We acknowledge that the present cost of jet A1 is unsustainable and should not be passed to the flying public, we therefore call on the government to act urgently to resolve these unending operational challenges while Dana Air will continue to support every effort by the AON to achieve a quick and peaceful resolution in the interest of our dear country Nigeria,” Dana Air management said.

Airline operators had on Friday in a letter addressed to the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority said they will halt operations from Monday, amidst an astronomical increase in aviation fuel.

In reaction to the letter, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, pleaded with Nigerian airlines to suspend their planned shutdown of operations from Monday over the increase of cost of aviation fuel from N190 to N700 per litre.

The letter was signed by Serina Abdulmunaf, president, Airline Operators Association, and jointly signed by the chief executive officers of eight domestic airline operators, including Roy Ilegbodu, CEO, Arik, Abdullahi Mahmood, CEO, Aero Contractors and even Sukh Mann, Deputy CEO, Dana Air.

However, the managements of some of the domestic airlines, including Ibom Air, who had signed the aforementioned letter disagreed with the plan to discontinue operation on Monday.

Arik Air and Aero Contractors too

Similarly, in a joint statement on Sunday evening, the managements of Arik Air Limited and Aero Contractors said both airlines will be operating all their scheduled flights on Monday, May 9, 2022.

“The management of Arik Air Limited (In Receivership) and Aero Contractors (In Receivership) wish to bring to the notice of the traveling public that both airlines will be operating all their scheduled flights on Monday, May 9, 2022,” the statement partly reads.

It said both managements fully identify with and endorse the efforts of the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) to bring about a conducive operating environment for Nigerian carriers as the current price of JET A1 is unsustainable and could result in the untimely demise of most airlines.

However, the Airlines management noted that “we have assurances that the government is looking at the issues raised by the AON and will come up with a decision that will be in the best interest of the industry and the traveling public.”

“Passengers who are booked to travel on both Arik Air and Aero Contractors tomorrow and beyond should proceed to their airports of departure to board,” the statement read.