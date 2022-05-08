Bola Tinubu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and one of its presidential aspirants has expressed confidence in winning the presidential ticket of the party.

Mr Tinubu made the statement shortly after he interacted with delegates of the party on Sunday in Jalingo, the capital city of Taraba State.

He explained that his chances of winning the presidential ticket of APC are on the very high side due to his political pedigree.

Mr Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State, said his “chances of winning the ticket are incredibly high and I am very confident. I am sure I can and I will win it.”

In his response to the option of a consensus arrangement by the party, Mr Tinubu said he preferred a process of democracy to choose who becomes the APC flag bearer.

“I want democracy, I am voting for democracy, One man, one vote,’ he said.

