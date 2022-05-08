The Governor of Akwa Ibom State and presidential aspirant, Udom Emmanuel, has vowed to restore security in Plateau State if elected president.

Mr Emmanuel also promised to restore the status of the state as a tourism destination in the country.

The governor stated this on Saturday when he led his presidential campaign team to consult with leaders and delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

This was contained in a statement posted on Facebook by the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information, Ini Ememobong.

Plateau State is one of the states in North-central Nigeria that has witnessed the worst killings in recent times.

Last month, this newspaper reported that at least 142 persons were killed in an attack in Kanam and Wase Local Government areas of the state.

The situation is a major reason the state has lost its tourism destination status, which Mr Emmanuel has vowed to restore if elected.

According to Mr Ememobong, Governor Emmanuel further promised to revitalise the economy of the state and cause the many companies that have either left or folded up, to come alive again and return to the state.

Mr Emmanuel is one of the two serving South-south governors vying for the presidential ticket of the PDP.

His counterpart in Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, is also in the race.

Mr Emmanuel’s campaign team was received in Plateau State by a former governor of the state, Jonah Jang.

Mr Jang expressed confidence in the capacity of the aspirant to restore the country to its glory days.

Mr Emmanuel had visited other northern leaders, including two former military leaders, Ibrahim Babangida and Abdusalami Abubakar, where he shared his vision for the country, anchored on a revamped economy, security of lives and property and durable infrastructure.