Four days after announcing 13 new infections from the coronavirus disease, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday confirmed 30 additional infections across six states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This is coming at a time when more than 1.8 million candidates are taking part in the 2022 edition of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Meanwhile, PREMIUM TIMES had reported on Friday how some accredited computer-based test centres were not adhering to COVID-19 preventive measures, as candidates were allowed into the centres without face masks.

COVID-19 Update

The latest statistics released by the NCDC Sunday morning noted that the new infections have raised the country’s infection toll to 255,796.

With no fatalities recorded, the disease control centre also noted that the death toll remains at 3,143 cases, while data on its website shows that 2,709 people are still down with the illness nationwide.

With no backlog of discharges recorded, NCDC added that 249,920 have now been discharged nationwide.

While on vaccination, the latest Reuters COVID-19 vaccination tracker shows that Nigeria has administered at least 38,399,067 doses of COVID-19 vaccines so far.

Breakdown

The breakdown of the NCDC data shows that Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease, topped the infection chart with 12 cases, while the FCT came second on the log with six infections.

Kaduna State in the North-west followed with a backlog of five infections for April 28 and 29, 2022, while Bauchi, Kano and Rivers States reported two infections each.

Delta State came last on the log with a single case, even as NCDC noted that four states: Abia, Cross River, Plateau, and Sokoto, reported that they recorded no cases.