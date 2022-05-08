A member of the House of Representatives from Kano State, Abdulkadir Jobe, has resigned from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Jobe, who represents Dawakin-Tofa/Rimin Gado/Tofa Federal Constituency, said he resigned due to an internal crisis at the Kano State chapter of the party.

He, however, did not say if he would be joining another political party. But he was pictured with a former governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso’s, of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), following a visit on Friday at the latter’s residence in Abuja.

Mr Jobe, in a letter of resignation sent to his ward chairperson, at Joben Kudu Ward, said: “I formally write to tender my resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC) with effect from Thursday 05/05/2022.

“After careful consultations with my teaming supporters and political allies we realised that it will serve no meaning to remain in the APC due to the current crisis in Kano state.

” Nevertheless, I thank you for the opportunity given to me to serve our people, Mr Jobe wrote in the resignation letter.”

Mr Jobe’s decision to leave the ruling party followed a supreme court judgement that reaffirmed the control of the party structure to Governor Abudullahi Ganduje after months of legal tussles.

Two factions of the party in the state had conducted parallel congresses on October 18, with a former governor of the state Ibrahim Shekarau faction where Mr Jobe belonged had elected Haruna Danzago as chairman while governor Ganduje’s camp elected Abdullahi Abbas.

Members of the group include Barau Jibrin, who is the senator for Kano North, and four members of the House of Representatives from the state, namely Nasiru Abdua, Abdulkadir Jobe, Sha’aban Sharada and Haruna Dederi.