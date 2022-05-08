Nigeria’s former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has called on the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele, to resign and stop embarrassing Nigeria.

Mrs Ezekwesili’s reaction followed reports that Mr Emefiele picked the All Progressives Congress N100 million presidential nomination and expression of interest form on Friday in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“I just read your waffling neither-here-nor-there tweet reacting to news of your payment of N100M for the APC Nomination form for 2023 Presidential election,” Mrs Ezekwesili tweeted.

“Seems you did not read what the APC Spokesperson said to ⁦@Bloomberg⁩ . Resign. Stop embarrassing the country. Stop.”

The former minister also alleged that Mr Emefiele handed over the apex bank’s control to the president since he assumed office.

She added that the “ill-advised monetary policies” of the bank in the last seven years were “political”.

The wrong monetary policies put in place by Mr Emefiele’s CBN since Buhari assumed office in 2015 were testament that the bank had handed over its independence to the president, she said

She tweeted: “If you did not know all along that Nigeria’s serial wrong and ill-advised Monetary Policies of the last 7 years were political because the @cenbank long handed its independence to the Villa @NGRPresident @MBuhari , at least now you know. They’ve outed themselves. Finally.”

Resignation

The former minister asked the CBN boss to resign his position and pursue his “ill-fated political career.”

“The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria @cenbank must now immediately tender his resignation to stop further destroying whatever little remains of the country’s monetary policy reputation,” she said.

“Mr Emefele should leave immediately- tonight- to pursue his ill-fated political career.”

Under Fire

Mr Emefiele has been subject of criticisms since posters and other campaign messages promoting his political ambition surfaced across Nigeria in recent weeks.

On Friday, many Nigerians called on the CBN governor to resign or be sacked by the president.

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, had also called on Mr Emefiele to resign from his position immediately following his intent to engage in partisan politics and contest the 2023 presidential election.

In a statement he personally signed on Friday, Mr Akeredolu asked the president to fire Emefiele if he refused to voluntarily resign.

The Ondo governor described the CBN governor’s partisan move as “a joke taken too far”.