A coalition of support groups has bought the expression of interest and nomination forms for the President of Africa Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina.

Punch newspaper reported that a coalition of 28 groups raised the N100 million used in procuring the forms for Mr Adesinaon Saturday in Abuja.

According to the report, among the 28 groups are Youth Arise Movement, Nigerians in Diaspora, One Nigeria Group, Prudent Youth Association of Nigeria, women groups and farmers.

Over the past couple of days, buying of presidential forms by support groups for aspirants has become a trend.

On Friday, a support group bought the APC form for the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.

Following outrage by Nigerians, Mr Emefiele rejected the gesture, stating that if he decides to run, he will purchase the form with his money.

Mr Adesina, who served as the Minister of Agriculture under former President Goodluck Jonathan, was re-elected as the president of the African bank in 2020.

Despite the N100 million fixed by the ruling party, it has not deterred supporters from buying the tickets for their preferred aspirants.

The Chairman of the Party, Abdullahi Adamu, had justified the exorbitant price with the argument that it would deter mischief-makers from causing problems for the party.

“Our party is the ruling party, if we fix the amount less, the same opposition can sponsor some people to come and participate before you know court cases will arise everywhere. Let’s see if any devil can pay N100m to sponsor some,” he said.

Supporters also bought the forms for aspirants like the former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajuiba.

So far, about 24 aspirants have bought the nomination forms.