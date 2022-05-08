The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali (IGP), has ordered the arrest of a police officer who allegedly pledged allegiance to a cult group in a viral video.

The force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

The police officer, Matthew Isaac, was said to have been caught in a viral video clip while singing, dancing and brandishing a rifle in praise of an undisclosed cult group.

Mr Isaac, a police corporal, was attached to the Ebonyi State Police Command.

Mr Adejobi said the IGP has condemned the action of Mr Isaac describing it as an “unruly conduct.”

“The act of the officer in question, which is clearly calculated to portray the Nigeria Police Force negatively, is a discreditable conduct in line with the provisions of the first schedule to regulation 370 of the police regulations,” Mr Adejobi said.

The force spokesperson said the officer’s actions equally violated the provisions of the Nigeria Police Force’s Social media policy, penal code and other extant laws regulating the conduct of police officers.

Mr Adejobi also said the IGP has directed the commissioner of police in Ebonyi State to ensure the handing over of the erring officer to the force provost marshall for necessary disciplinary actions.

The IGP warned officers to ensure total compliance with the laws guiding the Force, noting that any breach of the laws would attract severe sanction.