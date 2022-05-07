Former Kano lawmaker and a campaign coordinator for presidential hopeful APC national leader, Bola Tinubu, Abdulmumin Jibrin, on Saturday, said he was leaving the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

Mr Jibrin, represented Kiru/Bebeji federal constituency between 2015 and 2019.

“I have done my best for APC. Its time to move on. I will announce my new political party within the next 24 hours, insha Allah. I will make a formal statement in due course,” Mr Jibrin wrote on his verified Twitter handle.

The former lawmaker has had a running battle with the leadership of the APC in Kano State, as he abstained from participating in the 2019 election.

He was subsequently appointed executive director, Federal Housing Authority (FHA).

Though Mr Jibrin did not announce the political party he is defecting to, sources claim he is planning to defect to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

