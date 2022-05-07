A two-storey building in the Ago Palace Way area of Lagos State, collapsed on Saturday.

The building is on Chris Igadi street off Ago Palace way opposite Kilimanjaro/ AP filling station.

The incident happened days after eight persons died when a three-story building at Ibadan street in Ebute Metta collapsed.

Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the head of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) confirmed in a statement on Saturday that no casualty was recorded.

The incident happened around 3 a.m., he added.

“On arrival, information gathered from the residents revealed that the building gave signs several hours before the building collapsed.

Fortunately, nobody was trapped as all the occupants evacuated the area when the signs began 2 hours before the collapse,” the statement reads.

“A head count of occupants was carried out to ensure no occupants were missing and the remains of the building were cordoned off.

“The operation was concluded at about 5:23 a.m.”

The agency added that the site will be handed over to the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) and the Ministry of Physical Planning for further investigation.