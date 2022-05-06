An Ikeja Special Offences Court on Friday dismissed a no-case submission by Victor Aduba, who is charged with kidnapping a businessman, Sylvanus Ahamonu.

Mr Aduba, an ex-soldier, is charged alongside kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike (also known as Evans) with kidnapping Mr Ahamonu and collecting a $420,000 ransom from his family.

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo ruled that the prosecution established a prima facie case against Mr Aduba, adding that his no-case submission dated February 23 failed.

“I have carefully considered the submissions of the prosecution and the defence.

“The court, at this stage, is not to review evidence of the prosecution but to see whether the prosecution has enough evidence before the court to warrant the defendant to defend himself.

“Evidence of the prosecution shows that it has sufficiently proven a prima facie case against the defendant and the defendant has a case to answer.

“I hereby dismiss the application of the defence, and order that the defendant should open his defence,” Mr Taiwo ruled.

Defence counsel, Emmanuel Ochai, had argued that the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case against the defendant.

He, therefore, prayed the court dismiss the charge against his client.

Prosecution counsel, Yusuf Sule, had, however, asked the court to determine whether the evidence adduced sufficiently linked the defendant to the alleged offences.

NAN reports that Evans had on February 4 opened his defence and denied kidnapping Mr Ahamonu and collecting $420,000 ransom from his family.

NAN also reports that the judge expressed dissatisfaction at the absence of the defendants on March 28, which stalled the trial.

The judge adjourned the case until June 15 for Mr Aduba to open his defence.

Evans is facing four kidnapping charges at various high courts of Lagos State.

Justice Hakeem Oshodi on February 25 sentenced him and two others to life imprisonment for kidnapping Donatus Dunu, the Chief Executive Officer of Maydon Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NAN)