The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has endorsed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, for a second term in office.
Mr Tinubu, a two-term Lagos governor, endorsed the governor and his deputy at a ceremony in Lagos on Friday.
The endorsement came days after Mr Sanwo-Olu picked the nomination and expression of interest forms.
The Governance Advisory Council (GAC), the Lagos APC apex leadership body, had also unanimously endorsed Mr Sanwo-Olu for a second term.
We will bring you the details later.
