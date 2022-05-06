The Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, has formally joined the 2023 presidential race under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Onu announced his bid to become the flag bearer of the ruling party on Thursday, at the Nicon Luxury Hotel, Abuja.

In his speech, Mr Onu appealed to his party to make him the flag bearer of the party for him to be the “chief servant of the nation.”

Mr Onu, a former governor of the old Abia State, will face stiff competition from the other fellow Federal Executive Council (FEC) members, .

With the entry of Mr Onu, there are now five appointees of President Muhammadu Buhari in the race.

Earlier, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, and Miniter of State for Education, Emeka Nwajuiba, had declared for president.

Aside from competition from the cabinet members, Mr Onu will also go head to head with the governor of his state, David Umahi of Ebonyi State. Both Messrs Onu and Umahi hail from the same town, Uburu in Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state.

Interestingly, Mr Buhari is currently in Ebonyi State, where he is commissioning major projects done by Mr Umahi.

In all, there are now over 17 aspirants in the party, including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, National Leader of the Party, Bola Tinubu, Governor Kayode Fayemi.

Promises

Mr Onu, a former National Chairman of the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), said Nigeria cannot develop without the development of science and technology.

He promised to deploy his experience as a former governor and minister to address the gap in science and technology in Nigeria.

Also, he promised to build on the infrastructural development of the incumbent administration.

The minister said, “We must produce many of the things we need and use as people. Nigeria must be self-reliant.”

Mr Onu and other cabinet members still face the uncertainty of section 84(12) of the Electoral Act, which makes it mandatory for political appointees to resign before participating in convention either as a delegate or aspirant.

The clause is still before the court, however, appointees at the state level have been complying with the law, while appointees of the federal government are yet to comply.