Below is the full statement from JIBWIS

PRESS RELEASE: JIBWIS IS A PEACEFUL AND PEACE LOVING ORGANIZATION, WILL NOT TOLERATE BASELESS ACCUSATIONS

Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’a Wa Iqamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS) has much earlier dismissed very serious, nefarious, wild and grievous allegations contained in an online publication of 3rd October, 2021, entitled “The Cornflakes for Jihad: The Boko Haram Origin” a concocted story lacking in substance by one, David Hundeyin in which notable Islamic Clerics such as Sheikh Abubakar Mahmud Gumi, Sheikh Ismaila Idris, Sheikh Yakubu Musa Hassan, Sheikh Ja’far Mahmud Adam, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, among others were discredited. Except for the recent outburst on a National Television by one Retired Nigerian Army General, Brig-Gen. Godwin Alabi-Isama reiterating almost the same unsubstantiated conspiracy theories, JIBWIS Nigeria had not intended to grace them with a response.

Let it be abundantly clear that JIBWIS, is a peaceful and peace loving Islamic organization with track record of decades of peace building efforts evident across the sub-saharan Africa. Therefore, JIBWIS is not interested in any politically sponsored corporate war between NASCO Group and its competitors, but with time and repeated propaganda, JIBWIS understands that it was a carefully orchestrated smear campaign against it and its clerics peddled by some faceless conspiracy theorists hiding behind freedom of speech to create apprehension and mistrust among citizenry.

It is in this regard that JIBWIS wishes to make it clear beyond any dot of doubt that it is not financed by any corporate entity in Nigeria or across the world. It is therefore not only dangerous, but grossly unfair to allege that JIBWIS has any financial links to NASCO Group and its late CEO, Muhammad Nesreddin, the Algerian GSPC or to think that JIBWIS shares any affiliations whatsoever with any other organization anywhere in the world. It is instructive to note that JIBWIS, being a transparent religious organization with millions of followers does not conduct its operations in secrecy and has never enjoyed any financial benefits from even the most reputable Islamic organizations of like interests across the globe, let alone some business conglomerate. The major financial source of JIBWIS is its members who contribute en masse to fund its projects and programmes. JIBWIS has never been violent since its inception. Its proselytizing methodology is acceptable and attested to as being fair and consistently remarkable in line with Islamic teachings. JIBWIS will never abandon the “pamphlets” (books) for the “cons” (conflict) as alleged by Godwin.

It is obvious that JIBWIS has now become a dust in the eyes of some unpatriotic elements necessitating these calculated campaigns of calumny. The allegations against JIBWIS or any of its Clerics is frivolous, mischevious and has no figment of truth, hence condemned. We therefore, unequivocally deny it in strongest terms. JIBWIS equally wishes to sound a note of warning to any notorious person or group peddling wild conjectures such as this to desist from further spreading of falshood as we shall no longer tolerate any form of such unguarded, unsubstantiated and injurious comments against JIBWIS and shall take every necessary action within the ambit of the Law to seek redress.

We wish to use this medium to urge Brig-Gen. Godwin AlabiIsama (retd.) to immedietely retract his baseless allegations made on National Television and tender an apology to JIBWIS. Otherwise, we will be left with no option but to approach the appropriate authorities for necessary further action. JIBWIS equally wishes to advise the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Police Force to as a matter of necessity and in the overall interest of National Security, take note of individuals and groups who sit within their comfort zones and make unfounded allegations against well meaning, highly respected religious organizations with clean record such as JIBWIS, as such actions are capable of incitement.

JIBWIS wishes to further stress that it does not wish to join issues with anyone, however, will not tolerate backstabbing from any person or group, no matter how highly placed. Such persons or group should be invited by appropriate authorities to substantiate their claims.

JIBWIS Nigeria reassures all that it remains committed to peaceful coexistence and peace building efforts across the country and shall do everything possible to promote peace and harmony in Nigeria. As stakeholders in this regard, JIBWIS shall continue to pray for continous peace, stability and progress of Nigeria.

Signed:

Sheikh, Imam (Dr) Abdullahi Bala Lau,

FDMSS (National Chairman)

05/05/2022

FCT, Abuja