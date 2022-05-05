The Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, has sought the support of the Cross River Traditional Rulers Council for his presidential ambition on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Mr Osinbajo, who visited the Traditional Rulers’ Council on Thursday in Calabar, said traditional rulers, who are the closest institutions to the people, play an important role in the growth of the country.
He told them that having served as vice-president for seven years he has garnered enough experience to lead the country as the president.
“I am here to seek your support and prayers. The traditional institution is the closest to the people. The influence and control you exercise in your different domains are very important.
“I have served as vice president for seven years; within this period, it has been a great fortune having been exposed to governance.
“My experience will be useful in governance, especially in solving our nation’s challenges,” he said.
Responding, Etinyim Etim-Okon Edet, Chairman of Cross River Traditional Rulers Council, said that traditional rulers would be greatly involved in who becomes the next president of Nigeria.
Mr Edet said they would ensure that the right persons are elected into the presidency, National Assembly, state governors and State Houses of Assembly in 2023.
`We want a president, governors and National Assembly members that will be responsible to Nigerians and do justice to our laws.
“Let us assure you of our support as you move around the country. You are in our prayers.
“We are going to use our traditional approaches to ensure that the right persons are elected into political offices; we wish you well in your aspiration,” he said.
(NAN)
