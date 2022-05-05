Former Governor of Ogun State and serving senator, Ibikunle Amosun, has officially joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential race.

Mr Amosun, who represents Ogun Central Senatorial District, declared his interest to join the race at the Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja, on Thursday.

In his declaration speech, Mr Amosun said his campaign will be on two pillars, national security and economic development.

Mr Amosun, who was the governor of Ogun State from 2011 to 2019, is the third candidate from the state to join the race. The others are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Tunde Bakare, a pastor.

Ogun is the home state of former President Olusegun Obasanjo and former Chairman of Interim National Government, Ernest Shonekan.

Aside from his kinsmen from Ogun, Mr Amosun will have to battle other contenders from the South-west; Bola Tinubu and Kayode Fayemi.

Interestingly, Mr Fayemi, who formally declared for president on Wednesday, attended Mr Amosun’s declaration, perhaps to reciprocate the former Ogun governor’s gesture.

Mr Amosun had attended Mr Fayemi’s declaration on Wednesday.

Aside from the contenders from the South-west, other contenders for the APC ticket include a former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, State Minister for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, Labour and Employment Minister, Chris Ngige, former Imo governor, Rochas Okorocha, Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State and former Abia governor and serving senator, Orji Uzor Kalu. They are all from the South-east.

In addition, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River, former Governor Adams Oshiomhole of Edo State, and Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, are the candidates from South-south, while Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State and Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State are from North-central and North-west zones, respectively.

Promises

Mr Amosun stated that apart from national security and economic development, other sectors he will focus on if elected include healthcare, education, agriculture and food security, infrastructural rural and urban development, technology, innovation and digital economy, and nation-building.

He promised to transform the country within four years with “unprecedented investment” in human security.

“Guided by the unprecedented investment in human security, the integration of the eight areas of this carefully planned agenda for national reawakening will, within four years, unleash unparalleled human resources that will make Nigeria proud of their motherland.

“It bears repeating that Nigeria has the required manpower, both at home and abroad to accomplish this agenda. Under my leadership, we will mobilise Nigeria’s immense human and natural resources to rebuild our education sector, healthcare, infrastructure, including electricity, roads and water supply,” Mr Amosun said.