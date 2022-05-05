Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will Thursday acquire the presidential nomination form of the ruling party, APC, his aide has said.

Laolu Akande, the vice president’s spokesperson, said the form will be purchased by support groups supporting Mr Osinbajo’s ambition.

“A passionate team of suport groups & individual Nigerians from across the country have raised funds to support the purchase of APC nomination forms for the Vice President’s 2023 presidential bid. Today, the forms are being collected by representatives of the team…,” Mr Akande wrote on Twitter.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Osinbajo declared his intention to run for president on the APC platform. He will challenge at least 12 other people for the ticket of the ruling party.

In his message on Thursday, Mr Akande said the vice president is still travelling around the country to seek the support of APC stakeholders for his presidential ambition.

“…just as the VP continues his interactions with APC stakeholders across the States. Today, he is in Cross River and Bayelsa States. It’s all about the VP’s desire to serve the people of Nigeria with all his heart, his experience, insight & knowledge,” Mr Akande wrote.

Apart from Mr Osinbajo, others who have declared their intention to be the APC presidential flagbearer include ex-Lagos governor Bola Tinubu, ex-Akwa Ibom governor Godswill Akpabio, ex-Edo governor Adams Oshiomhole, Ekiti governor Kayode Fayemi and Kogi governor Yahaya Bello.

The APC is selling its presidential nomination form for N100 million, a move that has been condemned by many Nigerians.

The sale of forms by the ruling party is expected to close on Friday, May 6.