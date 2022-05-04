Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, has formally joined the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential race for the 2023 election.

Mr Akpabio made the declaration Wednesday before a mammoth crowd at Ikot Ekpene Stadium in Akwa Ibom State.

It was at the same venue Mr Akpabio announced his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to the ruling APC three years ago.

Mr Akpabio, a former two term governor of the Akwa Ibom State and immediate past Senate Minority, promised to place priority on security and economy if elected.

Mr Akpabio has now joined his colleague, Minister of Transport and former governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi in the race to succeed their boss in 2023.

Messrs Amaechi and Akpabio served from 2007 to 2015 as governors of Rivers and Akwa Ibom States, respectively.

Mr Akpabio’s successor as governor, Udom Emmanuel, is also in the presidential race on PDP’s platform.

“Let me pronounce to you that you’ve had a lot of declarations, this one is uncommon. The message is not only a message of hope, not only a message of positive continuity; it is also a message that very soon the Egyptians you see today will see them no more.”

“Therefore, I hereby declare my intention to seek the nomination of my great party, the All Progressive Congress to become not just a candidate but to become the next president in 2023.

“This declaration is being watched live from 59 countries in the world,” Mr Akpabio boasts. “I have never seen a politician so loved by this country like Godswill Akpabio.”

Declaration amidst party crisis

Mr Akpabio made the declaration to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 amidst a deeply divided party in the State.

The Akwa Ibom State chapter of the APC is divided into two factions.

One faction led by Stephen Ntukekpo is loyal to Mr Akpabio. Mr Ntukekpo’s faction was on ground at the stadium during the declaration.

However, the second faction led by Austin Ekanem, which is loyal to the former secretary of the party, John Akpanudoedehe, was conspicuously absent at the venue of Mr Akpabio’s presidential declaration.