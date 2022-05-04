Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has declared his intention to run for president on the party’s platform.

Mr Oshiomhole, a former governor of Edo State, formally joined the presidential race on Wednesday at the Cyprian Ekwensi Centre for Arts and Culture, Area 10, Abuja.

He had earlier declared to contest Edo North Senatorial District election.

Before then, he attended the formal declaration of the Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi, for president in April.

While unveiling his ambition, Mr Oshiomhole said despite the efforts of the President Buhari-led administration, the economy remains an unresolved issue.

He said poverty, insecurity and unemployment are interrelated, saying one does not have to be a professor to know poverty, unemployment breeds insecurity.

He also said he will address the lingering Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) problem in order to maintain the academic calendar.

Mr Oshiomhole said his plan is to make Nigeria the ‘smartest’ country in Africa.

“I want Nigeria to be described as the smartest country on the continent under my presidency,” he said.

The former President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), said his record as a labour leader will speak for him in his quest to he president of the country.

“I believe many of you who are of my age or 40 years and a little less than that will have memories of those days. We spoke truth to power about policies whether they were economic policies, social policies, healthcare policies among others,” he recounted.

With his declaration, he will be joining the growing list of aspirants under the ruling APC.

Currently, over 15 persons have declared interest to the battle for the ticket of the APC.

They include the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo; former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu; Minister for Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Rochas Okorocha; Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, and others.

There are also four governors in the race, namely Ben Ayade of Cross River State, Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti and David Umahi of Ebonyi State.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State are expected to join the race soon.