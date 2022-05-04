The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has denied responsibility for the killing of a military couple in Imo State.

Spokesperson of the group, Emma Powerful, stated this in a statement on Wednesday.

He was reacting to a statement by the military accusing IPOB of being response for the gruesome murder of the couple.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that the couple were on their way to their wedding in the state when they were killed by unknown gunmen.

But Mr Powerful, in the statement, described the accusation by the military as fallacious.

While describing the killing of the couple as an abominable act and an atrocity, the IPOB spokesperson rather accused the military of being responsible for their deaths.

“Our attention has been drawn to the laughable and fallacious statement credited to the Nigeria Army that IPOB is responsible for the killing of couple on transit in Imo State after their marriage ceremony.

“We, therefore, wish to place on record that IPOB has no hands in the said atrocity which is an abominable act in Igbo tradition.

“No true Igbo will hurt an in-law, how much more a married daughter (Ada) in Igbo land. Even the ancestors will avenge such wickedness,” he said.

Mr Powerful wondered when the military conducted its investigation to arrive at the conclusion that IPOB was responsible for the killing.

“Before the Army jumped into their jaundiced conclusion that such abominable act was masterminded by IPOB, what investigations did they carry out to substantiate their claims?

“When have armed gunmen or criminals recruited by evil politicians in connivance with the same security agencies in their desperation to demonise IPOB, become IPOB members?

“They have always looked for occasion to attack innocent Igbo youths. Who knows the number of innocent Biafrans they will rope in in the aftermath of this abominable act and tag them the suspects?” Mr Powerful said.

He urged the Nigeria Army to leave IPOB alone “because we are not unknown gunmen and those who are pursuing them” adding that “the monster they created is now after them, yet they keep pointing accusing fingers at us’.

He said the allegation is part of the military’s propaganda to stain IPOB’s global reputation.

“We understand their game plan. All they are after is to blackmail IPOB before our international friends who understand our predicaments in the region.

“Keen watchers who are honest can testify that any time hoodlums carry out their evil act in Biafra land the Nigeria Army or Police will rush to the press and say IPOB was behind it so that Google will be flooded with the stories that IPOB is now a terrorists organisation but we are not.

“But ironically when worse crimes are committed in the North by bandits and other terrorists in the North, the same hypocritical security agencies will keep mute.”

Mr Powerful noted that the group is against violence, adding that it should not be regarded as the ”unknown gunmen” causing havoc in the region.

“Nigeria security agencies should please leave us alone. We hate bloodletting. We are not killers. We have on our own been battling these same criminals, those we can lay our hands on that are unleashing sorrow even on our innocent people.

“IPOB/ESN made it categorically clear to all and sundry severally that we are not unknown gunmen and can never be, but because of hatred and envy, Nigeria Government and its security agencies have continued to link us with atrocities going on in our land.

“We are letting the world know that Nigeria Army and police are confused institutions. They are beclouded to see the truth because of their bias against us and delivering good jobs correctly.

“IPOB is, and will remain a non-violent movement. No amount of blackmail by Nigeria Government and its security agencies cannot make us change our resolve to restore Biafra through non violence,” he said.

Advertisements





IPOB is a group seeking for an Independent state of Biafra to be carve out of present day South-east of Nigeria made up of Ebonyi, Enugu, Anambra, Abịa and Imo States, and parts of south–south region of the country.

The security situation in the South-east east has continued to worsen with attacks on security agencies and facilities, government facilities and officials and high profile individuals occuring regularly

Many have been killed while properties worth millions have been destroyed in the attacks.

The police and military have continued to blame the group for the attacks but the group has denied responsibility.

The attacks worsened following the arrest and detention of IPOB’s Leader, Nnamdi Kanu, last year by the Nigerian government.

Mr Kanu is facing prosecution for alleged treason and terrorism.