President Muhammadu Buhari has met behind closed doors with former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that one of the President’s Photographers, Sunday Aghaeze, confirmed this in pictorial reports on Tuesday night in Abuja.

The agenda of the meeting between the president and the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) could not be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

Mr Tinubu had on Friday picked the ruling APC presidential nomination and expression of interest forms at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

James Faleke, a member of the House of Representatives, representing Ikeja Federal Constituency, picked the forms for the APC national leader, who had since informed the president of his presidential ambition in 2023.

Mr Faleke was accompanied by a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, and hundreds of members of the Tinubu Support Groups (TSG) to the party’s secretariat.

Mr Tinubu had recently returned from Saudi Arabia, where he performed the lesser hajj alongside some of his political associates and family members.

