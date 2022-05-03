On Monday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported 13 additional COVID-19 infections, after three days of no reports.

The latest update released Tuesday morning by the NCDC indicates that the infections were recorded on Eid day across three states of the federation.

With the latest figure, the total infections in the country have now increased to 255,766 from 255,753 reported when the country last recorded 37 infections three days ago.

With no fatalities recorded, the disease control centre noted that the death toll still stands at 3,143 cases.

The breakdown of the NCDC data shows that Lagos State, Nigeria’s epicentre of the disease, topped the infection chart with five cases.

Kaduna and Rivers States reported four infections each.

With no backlog of discharges recorded, NCDC also noted that a total of 249,914 have now been discharged nationwide.

The NCDC added that five states: Abia, Delta, FCT, Kano and Sokoto reported that they recorded no cases on Monday.