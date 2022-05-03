The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has said Nigerian journalists deserve a better deal in the discharge of their constitutional duties.

The Executive Secretary of the commission, Tony Ojukwu, said this in a statement commemorating this year’s World Press Freedom Day, which is marked globally on May 3 every year.

He said journalists deserve a better deal than they currently have, where many of them face poor working conditions as well as censorship, harassment, intimidation, and, sometimes, assassination.

According to him, the press, which battled hard to return Nigeria to its current democratic status and continues to struggle to sustain democracy and development, has to be supported in order to successfully execute its constitutional duties as the society’s watchdog.

He reminded Nigerians to continue to see journalists as “The oxygen of democracy and agents of change and development”.

He added that their constitutional duty, which is enshrined in Section 22 of the Nigerian constitution, “to hold the government accountable to the people” distinguishes them as those who perform an essential duty to the nation.

He asked law enforcement officials, particularly the police, to step up their investigations into the circumstances of the deaths of several Nigerian journalists, including Tordue Salem of the Vanguard newspaper, whose body was purportedly discovered in Abuja in 2021.

“The commemoration of the World Press Freedom Day is not an opportunity to witch-hunt any person or institution, but is a period to reminisce the fundamental principles of press freedom, guage the state of press freedom globally, defend the Media from attacks on their independence and to pay tribute to journalists who are either human rights defenders in custody or captivity or have lost their lives in the line of duty,” he said.

He also said the World Press Freedom Day is meant to remind governments of the importance of upholding their commitment to press freedom, as well as journalists of the importance of upholding their professional ethics, defending democracy, justice, equity, and fairness, and being committed as human rights defenders.

According to him, the year’s theme for the celebration of World Press Freedom Day, “Journalism under digital siege” is apt as it seeks to bring to the fore, “the impact of the digital era on the freedom of the press, the security of journalists and access to information and privacy”.

Mr Ojukwu noted that while the internet and its associated surge in digital communication have unquestionably benefitted humanity in numerous ways, it has also challenged our right to privacy, because essentially nothing is concealed from the online radar.

He commended the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) for championing the World Press Freedom Day Global Conference scheduled to hold between May 2 and 5, 2022 in Punta Del Este, Uruguay.

“The conference would be a forum for key players in the internet related companies, legal experts, journalists etc to discuss the challenges of digital communications, the impact on press freedom and the way forward,” Mr Ojukwu said.

Guild of Editors speaks

Confirming the concerns of the NHRC, the Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE) said on Monday that press freedom was still under attack in Nigeria.

In a statement signed by its president, Mustapha Isah, and general Secretary, Iyobosa Uwugiaren, the guild said, “We need to remind governments at all levels in Nigeria that a free and independent media that can keep the people informed and hold leaders accountable, is essential for a strong and sustainable democracy, including free and fair elections.”

It added that without an independent press, “Nigerians cannot make informed decisions about how they are governed; and address human rights abuses, corruption and abuse of power.”

Background

In March this year, the ECOWAS Court of Justice ordered the Nigerian government to amend the controversial section 24 of its cybercrime law which is widely viewed as authorities’ weapon for muzzling citizens’ rights to freedom of expression.

In the decision, the court ruled that the contested section 24 of Nigeria’s Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Act, 2015 “is not in conformity with Articles 9 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (ACHPR) and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR).”

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) which instituted the suit, said the Section 24 of the law violates the rights to freedom of expression, information and other rights of human rights defenders, activists, bloggers, journalists, broadcasters and social media users through the repressive use, interpretation and by agents of the Nigerian, the same being vaguely worded and ambiguous.

The Nigerian government and influential Nigerians have also targeted journalists Terrorism Prevention Act 2013 over critical reports.

On August 22, 2019, Agba Jalingo, the publisher of CrossRiverWatch, was arrested over a report alleging that Cross River State governor, Ben Ayade, diverted N500 million belonging to the state.

He was charged for terrorism, treasonable felony, and cybercrime, and incarcerated for about 179 days, despite global outrage against the government’s action.

In March, the Federal High Court, Calabar, has dismissed the charges against Mr Jalingo, the publisher of an online newspaper, CrossRiverWatch, after the Cross River State Government withdrew the charges against him.

World Press Freedom Day

The UN General Assembly proclaimed world Press Freedom Day in December 1993, following the recommendation of UNESCO’s General Conference. Since then, on May 3, the anniversary of the Declaration of Windhoek is celebrated worldwide as World Press Freedom Day.

Organised annually for the last 30 years, the global conference provides an opportunity for journalists, civil society representatives, national authorities, academics and the broader public to discuss emerging challenges to press freedom and journalists’ safety, and to work together on identifying solutions.