The International Press Institute (IPI), Nigerian chapter, has announced plans to hold a one-day symposium in commemoration of World Press Freedom Day.

This was contained in a statement by its secretary, Ahmed Shekarau, on Monday, in Abuja.

The UN General Assembly in December 1993 pronounced May 3 in celebration of World Press Freedom Day.

To address the growing threats to the practice of journalism, the UN tagged the 2022 celebration “Journalism under siege.”

As stated by the world body, this year’s theme will “spotlight the multiple ways in which journalism is endangered by surveillance and digitally-mediated attacks on journalists, and the consequences of all this on public trust in digital communications.”

Mr Shekarau said the IPI symposium , themed “What Journalists and Media in Nigeria Need to Do to Keep Safe, Retain Credibility and be Sustainable,” will hold on May 6 at the National Press Centre, Radio House, Area 8, Garki, Abuja.

He listed the speakers and panellists to include a former Director-General of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Tonnie Iredia; the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the First Lady, Muhammad Zorro; President of the National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Ladi Bala, and the Police Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

The panel will be moderated by the Editor-in-Chief of Leadership Newspapers, Azubuike Ishiekwene.

Others media leaders , experts and reporters who will not be physically present are expected to join via the zoom link below, the statement said.

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87905583791?pwd=dnpuV3NRM2RjdEd5QVhqV2E2cVEzdz09

Meeting ID: 879 0558 3791

Passcode: qV94NB

With its headquarters in Vienna, Austria, the IPI is a global network of media executives, editors and leading journalists. The Nigerian chapter is currently led by the Editor-in-Chief of PREMIUM TIMES, Musikilu Mojeed.

The body was established in 1950 to fight for media freedom in every corner of the world as members strive to ensure credible and independent journalism, media freedom, freedom of speech and the free flow of news and information.