The caretaker of the collapsed three-storey building in Ebute-Meta, Lagos, said he gave the occupants quit notice when he discovered the visible stress on it.

The caretaker, who declined to say his name, told emergency responders and journalists on Monday that he was living in the building with other occupants when he noticed signs of distress.

“I had to leave the building and rented an apartment in the same vicinity,” the caretaker, who is also the landlord’s son. said.

He said the occupants refused to comply with the quit notice.

The caretaker said he had not collected rental fees from the tenants for a long time since he had expected them to pack out.

Officials have confirmed at least eight deaths after the building crumbled on Sunday night. 23 occupants were, however, rescued.

Emergency workers are still working at the site of the incident as of Monday afternoon.

The collapsed building was at No. 24 Ibadan Street, off Herbert Macaulay Way, Ebute-Meta.

The incident happened when the residents had gone to bed, according to NEMA.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement that they were alerted of the collapse at 9:48 p.m.

The statement added that firefighters, as well as officials of the Lagos State Building Control Agency and Lagos State Ambulance Service, immediately mobilised to the site.