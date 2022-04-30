The Nigeria Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has declared that the Ramadan fast will continue on Sunday while the Eid-el-Fitr will be on Monday

The NSCIA, headed by the Sultan of Sokoto, Saad Abubakar, said this in a tweet Saturday evening.

“No positive sighting claims were received from members of the National moonsighting committee and other Emirates,” the council said, adding that an “official statement will be released shortly.”

The Eid-el-fitr festival marks the end of the Islamic month of Ramadan, the ninth month of the lunar calendar where Muslims abstain from food, drink and sexual pleasure from dawn to dusk.

The Ramadan fast is either 29 or 30 days, depending on when the new crescent is sighted.

By implication, the month will be 30 days this year.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Saudi Arabia, UAE and many other countries in the Middle East had declared Monday as Eid-el-fitri in their domain.