The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) disqualified two presidential aspirants at the end of their screening on Friday.

The chairman of the presidential screening committee and former Senate President, David Mark, disclosed this to journalists at the “Legacy House” venue of the exercise in Abuja.

The panel had screened 17 aspirants – an exercise which lasted over 10 hours.

While Mr Mark told journalists that two of the 17 aspirants were disqualified, he failed to disclose the identities of the hopefuls.

“We screened 17 aspirants. We cleared 15, two have not been cleared. Don’t ask me those who have been cleared and those who have not been cleared because I won’t tell you, he said.

Mr Mark , however, revealed that the two aspirants were disqualified because “they didn’t meet the requirements.”

When asked how soon the panel will submit its report to the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), the former Senate President simply said: “this night.”

The disqualified aspirants also have the right to appeal to the screening appeal committee set up by the party.

In all, Mr Mark said the panel was satisfied with the standard of the aspirants and whoever “gets the ticket would win the election in 2023.”

He also believes that nothing should stop female aspirants from emerging as flag bearers and presidents.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how aspirants commended the panel for their conduct during the exercise and expressed optimism at being victorious.

The aspirants screened included former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, former Senate Presidents, Bukola Saraki and Pius Anyim, former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi , Bauchi and Sokoto State Governors, Bala Mohammed and Aminu Tambuwal.

Others were River State Governor, Nyesom Wike, publisher, Dele Momodu, former banker, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, pharmacist, Sam Ohabunwa, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Emmanuel Udom and the only female presidential aspirant, Olivia Tariela.

Also screened were former governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, a lawyer, Charles Okwudili, Chikwendu Kalu and Cosmos Ndukwe.

Part of the screening process is the verification of aspirants’ membership status and other vital credentials.

The party has fixed May 14 for the primary. It has, however, remained silent on its decision on zoning as well as the mode of elections that will be used at the primary.