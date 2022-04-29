Former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu, has picked the expression of interest and nomination forms of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 presidential election.

James Faleke, a member of the House of Representatives, Dayo Adeyeye, the National Chairman, South-west Agenda for Tinubu 2023 presidential ambition (SWAGA), and Babachir Lawal, the disgraced former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, led the groups that picked the ticket on behalf of Mr Tinubu, who is currently in Saudi Arabia for the lesser hajj.

The group picked the form at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, where the forms are being sold to aspirants.

The governing party fixed the cost of the presidential nomination and expression of interest forms at N100 million.

Recently, the Director-General of Tinubu Support Organisation (TSO), Aminu Suleiman, had declared that he had already signed a cheque for the forms.

“I, Hon. Aminu Suleiman (D.G TSO) would like to officially state that I have signed a cheque to the tune of 100 million naira, for the purchase of nomination and expression of interest form for our Leader @officialABAT. God bless,” he tweeted.

Speaking to journalists after procuring the form, Mr Lawal said the group would not have paid N100 million for the form if they were not sure of winning.

He, however, said everyone is free to buy the form of the party.

Mr Tinubu had declared his intention to run for president in January after visiting President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja.

He said it was his lifetime ambition to be the president of Nigeria.

Mr Tinubu will be jostling for the APC ticket alongside Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, former Imo State Governor and sitting senator, Rochas Okorocha, Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige, Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba.

Others include Governors Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, Ben Ayade of Cross River State, a senator, Ibikunle Amosun, former Senate President, Ken Nnamani.

Apart from Mr Tinubu, the other aspirants that have picked the forms so far are Messrs Nwajiuba, Umahi and Yahaya.