The Minister of Transportation and presidential aspirant, Rotimi Amaechi, met with the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos on Thursday to seek its support.

Mr Amaechi said he was in Lagos to seek support, though he knew that the state is the base of APC national leader, Bola Tinubu, who is also in the race.

Responding, the APC chairman in the state, Cornelius Ojelabi, appealed to APC aspirants to tread softly and work together to save the party from collapse.

He urged the foundation members to assemble themselves and assess the critical situation that the APC had found itself.

“Those of you that laboured to face the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), should assemble yourself again and critically assess the situation we now find found ourselves.

“Today, the APC is at a crossroads as we are transiting from one president to another.

“We all must get it so that what happened to PDP in 2015 will not be our fate,’’ he said.

Mr Ojelabi noted that Lagos State is the only state in the Southwest that had consistently contributed votes to the progressives fold since 1999, when Nigeria returned to democracy after 16 years of unbroken military rule.

We have remained consistent in delivering Lagos State to the progressives because we have always voted according to conscience,’’ Mr Ojelabi added.

The chairman promised to convey the minister’s message to the leadership of the party in the state.

“l am going to convey your message to the leadership of our party that today, I received an August visitor towards the tail end of April and this is his mission,’’ Mr Ojelabi said.

(NAN)