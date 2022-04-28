President Muhammadu Buhari has assented to the bill establishing the Federal Polytechnic, Orogun, Delta State.

The institution is one of the three polytechnics recently approved by the government. The remaining two are to be sited in Kabo, Kano State, and Umunnoechi, Abia State.

This is coming amidst protests against the proliferation of tertiary institutions in the country without commensurate funding.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and its non-academic counterparts have grounded activities in public universities over demand for better funding of universities and a halt in the proliferation of tertiary institutions.

The unions argued that the government has failed to adequately fund existing universities, and therefore condemned creation of new ones.

The new polytechnic

The bill for the establishment of the polytechnic was sponsored by the deputy senate president, Ovie Omo-Agege, a senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District.

According to a statement signed by Babajide Omoworare, the senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly Matters (Senate), he noted that the new institution is “to provide full and part-time courses of instruction and training in different fields of study with a view to producing middle and high level manpower.”

“The bill was recently forwarded to the President for assent after passage by both the Senate and the House of Representatives,” he added.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe.