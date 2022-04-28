The federal government has declared Monday and Tuesday public holidays to mark Workers Day and EIdel-Fitr celebrations, a statement by the Interior Ministry said.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, who made the declaration on behalf of the federal government congratulated workers across the country on this year’s celebration.

Also, Mr Aregbesola commended workers for their hard work, diligence and sacrifice, noting that their efforts are largely responsible for the greatness of the country and the respect Nigeria now commands in the comity of nations

“Labour is the very essence of humanity. We are alive because we work and only the dead are incapable of working,” the statement signed by the ministry’s spokesperson, Shuaib Belgore, said.

“The end of work is productivity. It is productivity that leads to satisfactory provision of goods and services and wealth creation. It is therefore the path to national and individual prosperity.”

He urged workers to raise the bar of their trade in line with the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration’s drive to rev up the vehicle of governance and make all the people of Nigeria derive maximum benefit from the nation.

He congratulated all Muslims on their successful completion of the Ramadan.

Mr Aregbesola called on all Muslims to imbibe and practise the virtues of kindness, love, tolerance, peace, self-denial, sacrifice and good neighbourliness, as exemplified by the Prophet Muhammad.

“The self-restraint, self-denial, sacrifice and deep spiritual consciousness that accompanied the fasting period should not end but be maintained and improved upon, in order to be a better person and true worshipper,” the minister said.

The minister expressed confidence that the security challenges in some parts of the country will soon be a thing of the past, noting that the government is putting determined efforts and all necessary measures in place for Nigerians to enjoy unfettered peace all round.

Mr Aregbesola assured Nigerians that the administration of President Buhari is committed to the security of life and property of every citizen and foreigners alike.

He commended all security agencies for the successes recorded in the fight against criminals across the country and the peace that has returned to the formerly embattled places.

He urged Nigerians to be part of the nation’s security by being vigilant and reporting suspicious individuals and activities to law enforcement agencies nearest to them, noting that security is everybody’s responsibility.