The Defence Headquarters says the troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) eliminated more than 23 terrorists, rescued 619 victims and forced 1,159 terrorists to surrender within three weeks in the North-east.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Bernard Onyeuko, a major general, said this while briefing journalists on the operations of the armed forces in the last three weeks on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Onyeuko said the troops’ onslaught against the terrorists also led to the arrest of 19 others during the period under review.

He added that the surrendered terrorists and their family members comprised 164 men, 367 women and 627 children who according to him, have been profiled and handed over to the appropriate authority.

Mr Onyeuko said the troops also neutralised a prominent commander of Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP), Abubakar Dan-Buduma and scores of terrorists at Arina-Woje in Marte Local Government Area of Borno.

He said that a notorious ISWAP informant and logistic supplier, Abba Lawan, was also arrested at Auno town in Konduga Local Government Area during the period.

According to him, the operation led to the destruction of terrorist enclaves and their central workshop where vehicles are fabricated for vehicle borne Improvised Explosive Devices (IED).

He said the operations were conducted across Borno and Taraba with impressive successes.

The defence spokesperson said troops also killed an unspecified number of ISWAP fighters who attempted an attack on the Nigerian Petroleum Product Company Depot in Diffa near the Nigeria/Niger border.

He said the terrorists were mounted on five gun trucks, adding that the Joint forces of Nigeria and the Niger Republic successfully destroyed the gun trucks.

According to him, troops arrested one Abdurrazaq Hudu, a logistics supplier to ISWAP at Mutum Biyu village in Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba State.

He added that the troops recovered 49 AK-47 rifles, 728 rounds of 7.62mm, 4 MG’s, one G3 rifle, three 60mm mortar, one AA gun, one SMG, six Magazines, one hand grenade and one UXO anti tank RPG bomb among others.

“A total of 1,158 terrorists and their families surrendered to their troops within the period under review, comprising 164 men, 367 women and 627 children.

“Also, troops neutralised 23 terrorists, anti-tank619 civilians and arrested 19 terrorists.

“All surrendered Boko Haram terrorists, recovered items, rescued civilians and captured terrorists have been handed over to appropriate authorities for further actions,” he said.

(NAN)