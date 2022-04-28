A Wednesday night fire gutted the residence of T. B. Joshua, the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), the National Emergency Management Agency has said.

The prophet’s private residence is located at Ajisegiri Street, Agodo area of Egbe, in Ikotun-Egbe axis of Lagos State.

Ibrahim Farinloye, Coordinator, Southwest Zone of the National Emergency Management Agency, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the fire started at about 8.20 p.m. on Wednesday. He said firefighters brought it under control at about 9.35 p.m.

He commended federal firefighters who worked with NEMA officials to put out the fire.

He also commended the church members for their immense support in putting out the fire, which recorded no casualty or injury.

Mr Farinloye said he could not explain why the church members prevented people from taking pictures of the fire and the efforts made to put it out.

The incident came months after a fire erupted at the SCOAN headquarters during the funeral of the church’s founder, Temitope Joshua (popularly known as T.B. Joshua).

Mr Joshua died on June 5, 2021, a few days before his 58th birthday.

Emergency responders faced a similar experience in 2014 when a guesthouse within the church’s premises collapsed.

Journalists who dared to raise their cameras were brutally beaten up by security men attached to the church.

‘Slaves to fear’

The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) on Thursday urged its members and friends not to panic over the fire and not be ”slaves to fear”.

Reacting to the fire, the church in a statement signed by Evelyn Joshua, said the cause was still unknown, but there was no need for panic and ”unnecessary speculations”.

Mrs Joshua is the wife of the late SCOAN founder.

”Currently, the cause of the fire is unknown,” the statement read.

“To this end, we wish to assure our esteemed members, partners, and friends of the ministry that we are on top of situation. There is no need for panic and unnecessary speculations.

“As sons and daughters of love, we shall continually uphold the assurances of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, who has conquered the world for our sakes.

”Please disregard any alarmist news aimed at creating panic amongst the church members in particular and the general public. We are no longer slaves to fear. We are children of God,” she said.

She said that the fire outbreak was from a general-purpose store at the old site and was successfully put out through the efforts of the ministry’s emergency response team, with no loss of lives or injuries.