Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has condemned the killing of a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The slain politician, Sunday Frank-Oputu, was shot dead in his Yenagoa residence by gunmen on Tuesday night.

Mr Diri, in a statement from his spokesperson, Daniel Alabra, on Wednesday in Yenagoa, condemned the killing.

He directed the police to fish out the killers.

The governor, who was quoted as condemning the killing at the 73rd State Executive Council meeting, described the incident as most unfortunate and unacceptable.

“Let me say that killing does not settle scores. We cannot bequeath a state of killings to our children,” the governor said.

“Let us build our brothers and sisters, and not to assassinate them,” he added.

Mr Diri expressed condolences to the family of the slain politician, on behalf of the Bayelsa State Government.

He said the state government and the security agencies would do “everything within our powers” to find the killers and bring them to justice.

“Our state has been very peaceful and there is no reason for any man to take the life of another,” he said.

The governor called on politicians to play politics devoid of violence.

Governor Diri also condemned the razing of houses belonging to a House of Representatives member and that of his brother in Aghoro Community, Ekeremor Local Government Area.

He announced the disbandment of the community leadership in Aghoro.

The perpetrators would be brought to book to serve as a deterrent to others, he said.

He called on the people of the state to embrace peace at all times and learn to be their brother’s keeper.

(NAN)