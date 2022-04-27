The Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, has accepted the All Progressive Congress (APC) expression of interest form to become the President of the country in 2023.

Mr Nwajiuba, who accepted the nomination form at a reception hosted by the Project Nigeria Group (PNG) in Abuja on Wednesday, called on the party to forge the trust on him as their new symbol of unity, growth and regeneration.

“I thank with profound respect my fellow Nigerians both those present here and those in all our nooks and cranny, whose desire for a regeneration has led them to identify me as their Chief Recruit for the job of moulding Nigeria along the path of its collective dreams.

“They have gathered resources from every part of the country and purchased the form for which the APC will nominate a candidate to fly its flag in the presidential elections in February 2023, they have now presented this to me.

“I now solemnly accept to run for us all, and bear our party’s flag into the elections and become our next president.

“I do this recognising that in the last seven years, President Muhammadu Buhari has performed extraordinary feats in ensuring that our progressive ideas have been established.

“Both in physical infrastructure of every type and inclusive policies reaching out to our poor and less privileged as we strive to uplift Nigeria and Nigerians into a developed state,” he said.

Mr Nwajiuba said that a lot was still outstanding and needed to be done as many citizens were still outside hungry, unemployed and many more threatened by unwarranted and unnecessary internal security and economic challenges.

“Our calling today invites me to take up a work path that builds on the solid foundations that have been laid thus far, provide different paradigms for new challenges and provide the platform for a vista that accommodates subject experts to pull together forces to meet our Nations challenges.

“This is the path I propose to tread, having been properly schooled, experienced and tested in the last 30 years of active politics,” he said.

Solution to ASUU strike

On the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Mr Nwajiuba said financial autonomy was the only solution to addressing the incessant strikes by the union.

He acknowledged that the impact of ASUU strike was huge on the Nigerian students.

He said that the federal government had continued to appeal to ASUU to seek redress to its means of payment on Integrated Personnel and Payroll System (IPPIS) rather than the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS).

Resignation before election

Speaking on resignation before participating in the 2023 general elections, he said as guided by the law of the country, ‘we are required to resign 30 days before the general election’.

“There are laid down guidelines as there is no one here who has the power to confer on any person when to resign or not.

“Nigeria’s law is a tested law on this issue and anyone who has a challenge on this can go to court on it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Alhassan Aliyu, representing North East youth in the PNG, said the youth believed the minister had the strength to lead the country, hence the need for pooling resources together to get him the form.

Also, Ndubuisi Ugochukwu from the PNG, said the country needed a man with ideas, competence, capacity and a man who speaks the language of the 21st century to pilot the affairs of the country.

Mr Ugochukwu said that youth in the six geo-political zones, religious and traditional institutions had consulted and came up with the choice of Mr Nwajiuba.

(NAN)