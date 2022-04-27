The family of Chikere Obieshi, popularly called JB, who was fatally shot by a police officer at a birthday party in Lagos has called for justice.

The incident which resulted in the death of Mr Obieshi and a yet-to-be identified person occurred on Sunday at a bar in Egbeda, Gowon Estate, around 9 p.m.

Some persons who attended the birthday party also sustained injuries.

Shortly after the shooting, the officer fled the scene.

Justice

Representatives of the family on Wednesday at a press conference held in front of the deceased’s shop in Computer Village said only justice will compensate for the void the killing of their son has caused.

According to the family, the late businessman was described as a legitimate phone dealer who was invited by one Ifeanyi ‘Asiwaju’ Uchendu to his birthday celebration on Sunday, only to be shot dead by a police officer.

A representative of the family, Anayo Obieshi, told journalists that the police officer shot their sibling while he was dancing and spraying money on the celebrant.

The family called on the Inspector-General of Police and the state commissioner of police, to ensure justice for the deceased.

“All the things he used to do in the house, who wants to do it (now)? the deceased’s younger brother, Osigwe Stanley, said in tears.

“You that killed him, do you want to take his place, now that you’ve killed my elder brother, what do you want to do with his dead body? Come and take his responsibilities now, if you can take half of his responsibilities .”

“We need justice, We need justice, I am calling on President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu our honourable governor, Rochas Okorocha, Senator Ararume, we need justice.”

Back story

The celebrant, also a businessman in Ikeja Computer Village, had hired the service of the police officer for security cover at the party.

During the party, the police officer, who was reportedly drunk, attempted to shoot into the sky but accidentally shot at those dancing and spraying money.

However, the police said the shooting was an accident.

The command’s spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement on Wednesday said the officer, Mohammed Hussini, is still on the run alongside the birthday celebrant.