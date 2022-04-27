Nigeria’s minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige, has blamed the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) for the prolonged industrial action by the union, which has kept public universities under lock and key for almost three months.

Mr Ngige, who spoke on Monday in an interview with Silverbird Television, described ASUU leadership’s attitude to the conciliation efforts as “uncooperative and anti-labour.”

A statement issued by the head of press and public relations in Mr Ngige’s ministry, Patience Onuobia, said the minister denied being responsible for the continued logjam and commended himself for the efforts made so far towards addressing the crisis.

The statement read in part: “The Minister said he has successfully conciliated 1,683 industrial disputes since assumption of office in 2015 and has been taking extra measures beyond his statutory responsibilities, to forestall strike and ensure action is promptly suspended when workers unions make it inevitable.

“Ngige also said the untiring efforts of his office towards a peaceful national industrial milieu, sleepless nights as a parent whose children are also in the public universities and who equally bear the brunt of ASUU strike, are being undermined by an erroneous impression by some Nigerians over his role as a conciliator, and by the uncooperative, anti-labour attitude of ASUU leadership.”

Challenges

The minister listed two major areas of disagreement as to the reasons for the unending industrial crisis between the union and the government.

According to Mr Ngige, the refusal of the union to join the newly constituted Nimi Briggs-led agreement renegotiation committee for the review of the defunct Jubril Munzali-led committee’s recommendations, and its alleged refusal to consider the suggestions by the National Information and Technology Development Agency (NITDA) on the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) in order to secure approval for use, as the major issues of discord.

Aggrieved by what it termed imposition of the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) on the universities for the payment of staff salaries, ASUU developed UTAS as an alternative. It said the peculiarities of the university system are not captured by IPPIS.

But NITDA, the government agency in charge of approving relevant technology before deployment, has refused to approve UTAS.

The agency in its earlier reports said UTAS only passed the user acceptability criteria but failed vulnerability and integrity tests.

He said: “Negotiation now is being made impossible by ASUU. For example, ASUU insists that NITDA should take UTAS that it developed and deploy it for payment in the universities whether it is good or bad, whether it failed the integrity and vulnerability test or not.

“And ASUU members know that fraud committed on payment platforms can run into billions. If a hacker adds zeros to hundreds, it becomes billions. NITDA brought out the report of its test on UTAS – that it passed the user acceptability but failed vulnerability and integrity tests- the two critical tests that prevent fraud.”

The minister said he went further to speak to ASUU and NITDA to continue the test and see whether “they can make up the lapses and arrive at 100 per cent success because that is what NITDA insists on.”

The minister noted that NITDA said it cannot even approve UTAS at 99.9 per cent of vulnerability and integrity. “That it can’t take that risk on a payment system, that it can be hacked into.”

But ASUU has consistently accused NITDA of deliberately frustrating its efforts. It said the government agency was being vindictive over the union’s refusal to accept the professorial award for the minister of communications and digital economy, Ibrahim Pantami.

Absolves self of culpability

The minister debunked the allegation that his style of handling the crisis has been responsible for the delay in resolution.

He said: “So if you hear someone saying Ngige is responsible, it is wrong. I’m not the one that implements. I’m the conciliator. I conciliate so that there will be no more warfare and even in conciliation, once I apprehend, the parties go back to status quo ante, which means, you call off the strike.”

Government to sue striking workers?

Though the minister did not say the government would sue the striking workers over the continued industrial action, he argued that in a situation like this, the law permits him to approach an industrial court for urgent intervention.

“However, when conciliation fails, the minister is under obligation by sections 9 and 14 of Trade Disputes Act, Cap T8, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria to transmit the results of the negotiation to the Industrial Arbitration Panel (IAP) or to National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN),” he said.

He said as a conciliator in the ongoing crisis, he has brought the stakeholders including the education and finance ministries and their agencies such as the National Universities Commission (NUC), IPPIS office, and office of the accountant general of the federation and the striking workers to the negotiation table.

The minister said at the end of every negotiation, we put down what everybody has agreed on in writing and add timelines for implementation.

He added: “But let me tell you. There is nothing new about the ASUU strike. It has been a recurrent decimal. In the last 20 years, ASUU has gone on strike, sixteen times. So, there is nothing new as such.

“What is new however is that I have done what Napoleon could not do. You can ask them, the ASUU leadership. I’m sure that in the innermost part of their hearts, they can’t sweep away my untiring efforts. I’m the only conciliator lately, who has conciliated and put timelines on agreements and pushed all the parties, the government side to implement and stick to the timelines. Such fidelity wasn’t there hitherto.

“Last year alone, based on the timelines I put on the 2020 agreement, they got N92.7 billion in terms of Revitalization and Earned Academic/Earned Allowances for the university system. I went out of the schedule of my office… to ensure these monies were paid.”

On ‘no work, no pay’ policy

The minister said as part of his efforts to ensure harmony and trust, he had in the past pleaded with the government on behalf of the workers’ unions that their salaries be paid for the period they were on strike.

He said the government had implemented the policy in 2020 when the striking lecturers refused to resume, but that he pleaded with the government to rescind its decision.

“Yes, I did it. I did the same for doctors and other health professionals operating under JOHESU. I promised in 2015 when the President appointed me that the era when agreements were left to gather dust was over and I have maintained it. I work even at odd hours, late night, at times far into morning hours, to ensure things work,” he said.

Mr Ngige, who acknowledged bureaucracy in government, said he once suggested to ASUU to appoint a general secretary and an assistant who could be stationed in Abuja to pursue the statuses of agreements signed with different government agencies.

The minister said he regretted that the current ASUU strike is being prolonged “because the university teachers have made negotiation difficult.”

Strike by other unions?

The minister, however, failed to comment on the strike by other categories of university workers especially the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian University (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities and other Allied Educational Institutions (NASU) which just announced the extension of its one-month-old strike by another month.

Resolution efforts

In March, the government constituted the Nimi Briggs-led committee to address the recommendations of the Munzalli Jibril-led committee. But ASUU kicked against it, insisting on the adoption of the draft document produced by the Jibril-led committee in May 2021.

Mr Ngige had said it was impossible for the government to work with the draft produced by the Jibril-led committee. He said the recommendations were not signed by anyone.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe.