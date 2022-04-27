The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says Wednesday that it has arrested 34 suspected internet fraudsters in Ado-Ekiti, and Ilorin, the capitals of Ekiti and Kwara States, respectively.

EFCC’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said the commission arrested 30 of the suspects comprising 28 males and two females at different locations in Ado-Ekiti based on credible intelligence.

The suspects, according to the statement, include, Godspower Falodun, Omoniyi Pelumi, Victor Damilola, Akerele Olugbenga, Oluwatosin Alade, Abayomi Aderinwa, Ologunsoro Ayodeji, Olakunle Bidemi, Emmanuel Olukayode, Ojo Tobi, Ayeni Kayode, Ezekiel Ayomide, Tunde Lukman, Onikoyi Tobi, Busayo Obadu, Abiodun Taofeek, Ajayi Opeyemi and Ebenezer Ayodeji.

The rest are Akinola Paul, Jacob Wisdom, Akinrinmola Olumide, Lawrence Abimbola, Tope Abejide, Busuyi Ajewole, Seyi Ajewole, Sunday Pelumi, Sunday Pelumi, Fapohunda Paul and Aguh Henry, while Omowumi Victoria and Peace Beloved were the only females amongst the suspects.

Mr Uwujaren said the commission recovered items including six exotic cars worth millions of naira, 47 different brands of phones and 16 laptops from the suspects at the point of arrest.

He said operatives of the commission similarly arrested four persons suspected to have been involved in similar offences over the weekend in Ilorin.

The EFCC spokesperson said the suspects – Oyewole Damilare, Abdul-salam Quzeem, Mohammed Bello and Olusanya Idowu Lukman – were arrested in Agric Estate, Sango area of Ilorin “following a tip-off on their alleged unwholesome activities”.

The commission recovered items including expensive phones, different brands of laptops and a car from the suspects at the point of arrest, the statement added.

It added that the suspects would be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of ongoing investigations.

The arrests are the last in the series of what has become a routine in EFCC’s clampdown on internet fraud suspects also known as ‘yahoo-yahoo’ in Nigerian parlance.