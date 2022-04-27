Residents of Sundimina, a community in Birnin Kudu Local Government Area of Jigawa, have accused operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA), of killing Murtala Gambo, 25, during a night raid.

Residents said the incident occurred on Friday when an NDLEA patrol team arrived in the community at midnight and shot Mr Gambo in cold blood.

A witness, Musa Danburga, claimed Mr Gambo was shot in the back by the operatives because he called them robbers.

Mr Danburga said the deceased called the operatives robbers because he was startled from sleep and didn’t immediately recognise them. He said Mr Gambo was shot as he was running towards him.

“The NDLEA came around 3:00 a.m., I was praying close to my cows, suddenly, I saw a strange appearance, I cut off my prayer, and asked repeatedly who are those, but there was no response.

“I was confused, I just heard the deceased person saying that they shot me. I later understood that they are personnel of the NDLEA when they hastily jumped into their vehicle and flee after committing the offence,” Mr Danburga said.

‘We need justice but we are poor’

The uncle of the deceased person, Salisu Gambo, told reporters, Tuesday, that they intend to seek justice for their slain relative but they cannot pursue a case against the NDLEA because they are financially incapacitated.

The uncle said after Mr Gambo was shot, some residents rushed him to a hospital at Birnin Kudu where emergency surgery was carried out on him, but he died on Sunday.

“We are helpless, all the efforts previously done before going to the hospital were by the district head, police and the local government chairperson,” Mr Salisu said.

“The officials, including the district police officer, have vowed to ensure justice is done to the deceased person. Also, the lawmaker, representing us, (Birnin Kudu Buji Federal constituency) Magaji Da’u, has promised to ensure that justice is done,” he said.

Residents told PREMIUM TIMES that last Wednesday, the NDLEA operatives had raided a black spot at the Sundimina market, but were chased away by some of the locals.

Sudamina, a predominant Fulani community, is about 35 kilometres from Dutse, the state capital. It’s the hometown of Sabo Muhammad, a senator, representing Jigawa South West.

The Deputy State Commander for the NDLEA, H. Ugwoke, told reporters that the information he has was sketchy as of Tuesday. He promised to get back as soon as he has more details.

Police commissioner orders investigation

The commissioner of police in the state, Aliyu Tafida said the command has resolved to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of Mr Gambo.

The commissioner said he has met with the state commandant of the N.D.L.E.A over the matter.

He assured the residents of Sundumina that an investigation into the matter has started, and he promised to make the outcome of the investigation public.

He, however, urged law enforcement personnel to act in accordance with the Standard Operational Procedures (SOP) of their agencies and other extant laws guiding their overall conduct.

He warned that any Officers found acting contrary to their oaths of office or behaving in a way and manner prejudicial to discipline will be strictly and personally held responsible.

“Police is a lead agency as far as internal security is concerned, the CP called on Sister Security Agencies to always report to the Divisional Police Offices before embarking on any Operations,” the commissioner said.