Senator Ibikunle Amosun, representing Ogun Central, has informed the Senate of his decision to run for President in the 2023 election.

In a letter read out by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on Wednesday, Mr Amosun told the lawmakers that the official declaration ceremony will take place on May 5 at the Yar’ Adua Centre, Abuja.

This is even as he invited his colleagues to be present and sought their prayers and well wishes.

The lawmaker noted how he has served as a senator between 2003 and 2007, as a two-term governor of Ogun State between 2011 and 2019 and now as a senator for the second time.

He said his varied experience in private and public life has “imbued him with requisite insights, experiences and network of relationships adequate to provide a leadership that will galvanize the country to achieve her manifest destiny as leader in Africa and of the black race.”

PREMIUM TIMES exclusively reported, last week, that Mr Amosun would officially declare his intention to run for president on his return from Umrah.

He will contend for the APC presidential ticket with the party’s chieftain, Bola Tinubu and the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo at the party’s primary election.

Other aspirants in the party are Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State and his Kogi and Cross River State counterparts, Yahaya Bello and Ben Ayade.

Former Senate President, Ken Nnamani; former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha and a businessman, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, Ibrahim Dauda, Moses Ayom, Tein Jack-Rich, Ihechukwu Chima and Joy Dokubo.

Former Abia State governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, had on Tuesday said he may not contest because of the disrespect for the South-east zone. He argued that the position should have been zoned to the region for the sake of equity and fairness.