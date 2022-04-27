The Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has approved the appointment of Bashir Garba, a professor of Applied Chemistry, as the new vice-chancellor for Sokoto State University (SSU).

Mr Garba, 56, is to succeed Suleiman Dangoggo, a professor of Chemistry, whose five-year tenure ended this year. Mr Dangoggo was appointed the VC in 2017.

The governor also approved the appointment of Kuluwa Nuhu as the new registrar to replace Amina Garba who served twice in the same capacity.

Both appointments are with immediate effect, according to a statement by Muhammad Bello, the special adviser to Mr Tambuwa on media and publicity.

Mr Bello said both appointments followed the recommendation by the University Joint Council and the Senate Selection Board.

He added that Mr Garba was recommended following his performance above the two other candidates; Nasiru Ibrahim and Belewu Adewale, both professors.

The statement reads in part: “This follows the stellar performance of the appointee during an interactive session with the University Joint Council and the Senate Selection Board which puts him far ahead of his fellow contestants: Prof. Nasiru Dole Ibrahim and Prof. Belewu Moshood Adewale.

“As a result, the council and board recommended the appointee to the governor, who approved it.”

Appointees

Mr Garba was a secretary to the Sokoto State Government (SSG) and immediate past commissioner for higher education in the state.

“A holder of Ph.D in Applied Chemistry, M.Sc in Applied Organic Chemistry, PGD in Management and B.Sc in Applied Chemistry, Garba attended Magajin Rafi Primary School, Sokoto from 1973 to 1979, Government Secondary Technical School, Talata Mafara from 1979 to 1984, Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto and University of Jos, Plateau State.

“Prior to his appointment as SSG, he served as the director of Sokoto Energy Research Centre of the Usmanu Danfodiyo University between 1999 and 2005.

“Between 2006 and 2010, he served as the director of Energy Management, Training and Manpower Development at the Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN). He holds a national award of the Member of the Federal Republic (MFR).”

Mrs Nuhu on her part is a seasoned university administrator and former commissioner for Women Affairs.

Before her appointment, she was a deputy registrar at the office of the vice-chancellor of Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto.

